FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

GLW stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Corning has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

