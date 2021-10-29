FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cut by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab stock opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.