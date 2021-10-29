FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered by B. Riley

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 39,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 693.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 325,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 284,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 299,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

