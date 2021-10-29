FY2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

