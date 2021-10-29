FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,504,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 328,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

