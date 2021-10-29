Gaia’s (GAIA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA opened at $9.78 on Monday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.