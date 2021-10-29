Gail Lehmann Sells 7,917 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $118.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.51.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

