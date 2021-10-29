Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.