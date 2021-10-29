Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 214,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

