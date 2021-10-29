Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Trading Down 12.6%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) fell 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAMCF. Peel Hunt upgraded Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

