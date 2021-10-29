Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Trading Down 6.2%

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $149.63 and last traded at $150.35. 12,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 661,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.17. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

