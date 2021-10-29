Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.60. 1,197,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,209. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.