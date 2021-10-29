General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.