Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,538 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of SiTime worth $28,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after buying an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total transaction of $427,478.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,874. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $256.63 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,415.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

