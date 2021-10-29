Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,775 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,407,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

