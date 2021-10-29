Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

