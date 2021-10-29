Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of SJW Group worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $11,023,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJW. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

