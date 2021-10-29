Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PRO opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

