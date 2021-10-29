Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $28,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CorVel by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CorVel by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $180.64 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,259,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,837. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

