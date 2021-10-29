Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

