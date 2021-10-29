Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.060 EPS.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $65.16. 115,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

