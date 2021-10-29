Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2,587.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

GILD stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.96. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

