Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

