GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,508.40 ($19.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a market capitalization of £75.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

