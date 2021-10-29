GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,502.60 ($19.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

