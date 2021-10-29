GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
NYSE GSK opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
