GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

