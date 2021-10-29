Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,971 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.41% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $47,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

