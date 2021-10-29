Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,303 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

