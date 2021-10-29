Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,423 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $53,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $343,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,381.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

