Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,437 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000.

NYSE:A opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

