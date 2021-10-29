Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 6.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 14,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,083,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

