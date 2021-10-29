Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLP opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $796.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

