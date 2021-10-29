goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.14.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$196.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$66.84 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.10.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

