Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOL. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

