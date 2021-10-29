Golden Star Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,395% compared to the average daily volume of 299 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.06 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $354.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

