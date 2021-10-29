Golden Star Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,395% compared to the average daily volume of 299 call options.
NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.06 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $354.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.