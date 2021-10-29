GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

GDRX opened at $43.79 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,163 shares valued at $37,985,806. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

