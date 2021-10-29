Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 410.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.