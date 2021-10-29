Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

GOSS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.42. 886,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,811. The firm has a market cap of $943.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

