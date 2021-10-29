Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Graham stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 26,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

