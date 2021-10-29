Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 1%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.30 ($23.88) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.88). 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($23.65).

The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.32.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

