Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 320.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.