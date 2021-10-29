GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $225.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,161.53 and approximately $225.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00071064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.74 or 0.99876369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.37 or 0.07005008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021891 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,524,466 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

