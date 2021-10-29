Great Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,597,000. Repare Therapeutics accounts for about 2.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.01. 3,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,670. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.