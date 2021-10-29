Great Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. CytomX Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.