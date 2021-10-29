Great Point Partners LLC Has $31.65 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 6.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of United Therapeutics worth $31,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.