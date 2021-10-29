Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.47. 748,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 480,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

