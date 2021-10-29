Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GRP opened at GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Friday. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.