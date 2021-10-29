Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms recently commented on GNLN. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of Greenlane stock remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,288 shares of company stock valued at $363,494. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 42.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.