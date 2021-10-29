Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded at Barclays

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GCHEF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.