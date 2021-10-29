Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded at Barclays

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
GCHEF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
