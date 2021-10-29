Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after buying an additional 194,823 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.